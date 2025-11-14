Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes $1.72 Million Position in ECARX Holdings, Inc. $ECX

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in ECARX Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 839,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in ECARX by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 22,498 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of ECARX by 329.8% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 105,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 80,833 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ECARX in the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ECARX during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ECARX during the first quarter worth about $302,000.

Get ECARX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ECX shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded ECARX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ECARX in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ECARX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.20.

ECARX Trading Up 5.3%

NASDAQ:ECX opened at $2.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.84. The stock has a market cap of $886.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 0.74. ECARX Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $3.25.

ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.92 million. Equities analysts forecast that ECARX Holdings, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ECARX Company Profile

(Free Report)

ECARX Holdings Inc develops a full stack automotive computing platform to shape the interaction between people and cars by rapidly advancing the technology by smart mobility worldwide. It offers system on chips, central computing platforms, operating systems, and software. Its core products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, vehicle chip-set solutions, core operating system, and integrated software stack.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ECARX Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ECARX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECARX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.