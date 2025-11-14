Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys New Position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. $ATGE

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 10,488.9% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ATGE opened at $96.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.83. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.70 and a twelve month high of $156.26.

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.18. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 13.26%.The company had revenue of $462.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Adtalem Global Education has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ATGE shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $163.00 price target on Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen cut Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.50.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 508 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $98.29 per share, with a total value of $49,931.32. Following the acquisition, the director owned 18,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,181.07. This represents a 2.78% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Malafronte purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.85 per share, for a total transaction of $91,850.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 100,445 shares in the company, valued at $9,225,873.25. The trade was a 1.01% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,713 shares of company stock valued at $7,702,094. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

