Ballard Power Systems, Inc. $BLDP Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) by 23.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,240,381 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,606 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,916,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,408,000 after buying an additional 829,012 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 56.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,485,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 534,834 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 127.1% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 739,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 414,068 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,081,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 285,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. 28.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $1.40 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Roth Capital upped their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $1.25 to $1.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. HSBC set a $3.40 target price on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $2.00.

NASDAQ BLDP opened at $3.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a current ratio of 9.31. Ballard Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $4.10. The stock has a market cap of $958.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.84.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.52% and a negative net margin of 409.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

