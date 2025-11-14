EPR Properties $EPR Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $3,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in EPR Properties by 235.6% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in EPR Properties by 231.7% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 53.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 201.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the first quarter valued at $61,000. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EPR opened at $50.83 on Friday. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $41.75 and a twelve month high of $61.24. The company has a current ratio of 7.77, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.23.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. EPR Properties had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $182.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. EPR Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.050-5.130 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.0%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $65.00 to $65.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.36.

View Our Latest Report on EPR Properties

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gregory E. Zimmerman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $369,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 73,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,635,487.17. This represents a 9.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,100 over the last quarter. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EPR Properties Profile

(Free Report)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.