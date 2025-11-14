3,311 Shares in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF $FQAL Bought by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 285.9% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares in the last quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 23,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 41.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 108,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after acquiring an additional 31,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 16,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of FQAL opened at $74.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.48 and its 200-day moving average is $71.00. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $56.05 and a 12 month high of $76.32.

About Fidelity Quality Factor ETF

The Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Quality Factor index. The fund tracks an index of fundamentally- selected large and mid- cap US companies that are weighted according to a tiered scheme. FQAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FQAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.