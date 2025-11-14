National Pension Service Has $66.36 Million Stake in VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,035,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,724 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $66,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 7.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,049,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,385 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 205.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,047,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,077,000 after buying an additional 11,458,239 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in VICI Properties by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,743,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,304,000 after buying an additional 1,606,559 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,491,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,096,000 after acquiring an additional 77,544 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in VICI Properties by 1.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,345,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,700,000 after acquiring an additional 135,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities set a $35.00 target price on VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.69.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $30.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.98 and a 52-week high of $34.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.19. The stock has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.72.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. VICI Properties had a net margin of 70.18% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. VICI Properties’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. VICI Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.360-2.370 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.9%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

