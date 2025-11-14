Phillips 66 $PSX Shares Sold by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lowered its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 50.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 581,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 598,666 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $69,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 102.3% during the second quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at $2,091,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 35.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Phillips 66 by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 71,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,539,000 after purchasing an additional 22,351 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research cut Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Phillips 66 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.56.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $615,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 34,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,842,180. This represents a 11.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $4,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 89,771 shares in the company, valued at $12,388,398. This trade represents a 25.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,786 shares of company stock worth $5,348,075. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

PSX opened at $139.53 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $91.01 and a twelve month high of $142.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.12, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.65.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $33.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.29 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 1.12%.During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 131.15%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

