iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF $IWO Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barings LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,623,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,304,000 after buying an additional 79,800 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 901,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,561,000 after acquiring an additional 12,754 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 512,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,041,000 after acquiring an additional 14,451 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 512,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,395,000 after acquiring an additional 17,568 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 377,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,494,000 after purchasing an additional 16,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $310.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $219.19 and a 1 year high of $337.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $322.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.53.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

