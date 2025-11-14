Nwam LLC Acquires Shares of 7,000 Canadian Natural Resources Limited $CNQ

Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $1,359,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 309.1% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.2% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 32,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 44.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 593,466 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,608,000 after acquiring an additional 182,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE CNQ opened at $32.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.33. The company has a market capitalization of $67.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $34.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 19.00%.The company had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a $0.5875 dividend. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNQ. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

View Our Latest Report on CNQ

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.