National Pension Service Has $61.15 Million Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Corporation $OTIS

National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 617,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,632 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $61,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,920,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,134 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,595,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,634,000 after buying an additional 1,591,450 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $91,989,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,138,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,049,000 after acquiring an additional 571,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 13.3% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,639,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,360,000 after purchasing an additional 543,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 3,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total transaction of $277,637.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,628 shares in the company, valued at $240,961.32. The trade was a 53.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE:OTIS opened at $90.61 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a 1 year low of $84.25 and a 1 year high of $106.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.71. The company has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 9.41%.The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Otis Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.040-4.080 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.