National Pension Service Acquires 1,387 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY

National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 175,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $57,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $42,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $453.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $395.00 to $479.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $489.00 price target (up previously from $449.00) on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $504.00 to $566.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $482.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 11,250 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $5,062,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 16,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,561,800. This trade represents a 40.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 8,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.05, for a total value of $4,034,094.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 65,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,568,138.45. The trade was a 12.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,696 shares of company stock worth $30,430,694. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.3%

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $453.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.80. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.87 and a fifty-two week high of $495.55. The stock has a market cap of $59.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.79 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $458.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $381.74.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

