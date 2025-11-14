National Pension Service Boosts Position in Fastenal Company $FAST

National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,504,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 758,806 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $63,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,317,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,685,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,479 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 87.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,851,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,743,000 after purchasing an additional 16,308,254 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 8.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,615,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,871 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,734,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,849,000 after buying an additional 4,950,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 9,298,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513,985 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FAST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fastenal from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Baird R W raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.32.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.45 per share, for a total transaction of $42,450.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,050. This trade represents a 12.50% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Fastenal stock opened at $40.75 on Friday. Fastenal Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.31 and a fifty-two week high of $50.63. The company has a market capitalization of $46.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 4.26.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.24%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Stories

