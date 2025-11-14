Nwam LLC Makes New $213,000 Investment in iShares China Large-Cap ETF $FXI

Nwam LLC bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1,066.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of FXI opened at $40.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.41 and a 200 day moving average of $38.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.28. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $28.41 and a 12 month high of $42.00.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.