Montag A & Associates Inc. Acquires New Stake in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF $EVTR

Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EVTR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVTR. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,509,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,440,000 after purchasing an additional 412,114 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 988,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,066,000 after buying an additional 324,187 shares during the period. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF by 7,034.1% in the first quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 320,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,229,000 after buying an additional 316,043 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $13,128,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF by 127.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 356,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,074,000 after acquiring an additional 199,974 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $51.57 on Friday. Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $52.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.00.

The Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (EVTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to invest in USD-denominated, investment grade securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund aims to maintain an average weighted maturity between five and ten years.

