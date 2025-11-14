1,958 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW Acquired by Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 329.5% during the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $120.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.16 and its 200 day moving average is $112.72. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.31 and a one year high of $126.61. The firm has a market cap of $65.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.11.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

