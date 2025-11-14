Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Has $427,000 Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 85.3% in the second quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 263.6% during the second quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock

PEP opened at $145.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $166.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Wall Street Analysts

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.58% and a net margin of 7.82%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Loop Capital set a $164.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.95.

PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

