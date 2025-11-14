Family Firm Inc. Sells 1,354 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

Family Firm Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 1.4% of Family Firm Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $585,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 365.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 77,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,867,000 after purchasing an additional 49,516 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 11,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of VNQ opened at $89.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.15. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $76.92 and a 52 week high of $99.20. The stock has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

