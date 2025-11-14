Family Firm Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF $BOND

Family Firm Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 9,566.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter worth $86,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $93.46 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.95 and a fifty-two week high of $94.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.16.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

