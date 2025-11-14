Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 626 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 121.9% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $107.19 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.29 and a 12-month high of $108.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.00.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

