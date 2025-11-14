Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,122 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,925,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,498,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,464 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,741,423 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,760,048,000 after buying an additional 120,889 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 13,884,524 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,941,195,000 after buying an additional 59,164 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in Oracle by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 12,736,855 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,749,280,000 after buying an additional 409,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,609,101 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,762,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Oracle from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Oracle from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director William G. Parrett sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $3,519,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,764 shares in the company, valued at $5,435,784. This trade represents a 39.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 49,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total transaction of $13,971,282.30. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 151,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,018,756.98. This represents a 24.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 204,254 shares of company stock worth $60,227,807 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Down 4.1%

Oracle stock opened at $217.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.39, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The business had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

