Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. $ALGM

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 116,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,192 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $3,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALGM. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 131.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,835,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,520,000 after buying an additional 2,746,880 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter worth about $41,610,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 81.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,402,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,025 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 4,384.6% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 669,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,812,000 after acquiring an additional 654,094 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 953,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,966,000 after purchasing an additional 425,516 shares during the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Zacks Research raised Allegro MicroSystems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

In other news, CAO Roald Graham Webster sold 8,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $271,207.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 17,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,613. This represents a 32.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $25.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.32 and a beta of 1.72. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a one year low of $16.38 and a one year high of $38.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.73.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $214.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.75 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a positive return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 9.00%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Allegro MicroSystems has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.120-0.160 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers.

