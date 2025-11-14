Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 6,550 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation $PPC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,550 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 0.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 49,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,072,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Performance

Shares of PPC stock opened at $37.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.48. Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation has a 52 week low of $35.73 and a 52 week high of $57.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 37.75%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PPC. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.