Sierra Bancorp $BSRR Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Free Report) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,895 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sierra Bancorp were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 15.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $612,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 38,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $960,000. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sierra Bancorp news, Director Lynda Scearcy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 30,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,990. This trade represents a 3.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on BSRR. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Sierra Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Sierra Bancorp from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Sierra Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of BSRR stock opened at $29.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Sierra Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $33.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.63 million, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.01.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $40.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.57 million. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 19.70%. On average, research analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.84%.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

