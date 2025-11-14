Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 645 Shares of Biglari Holdings Inc. $BH

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Free Report) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,793 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Biglari were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BH. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Biglari in the first quarter worth $64,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Biglari by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Biglari in the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Biglari in the 1st quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Biglari by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Biglari from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th.

BH opened at $320.25 on Friday. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.21 and a fifty-two week high of $381.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $338.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.39. The company has a market capitalization of $728.89 million, a P/E ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.81.

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance.

