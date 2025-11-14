Clunet Lewis Sells 4,000 Shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Stock

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) Director Clunet Lewis sold 4,000 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total value of $504,960.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,240. The trade was a 13.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Sun Communities Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE SUI opened at $125.59 on Friday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.22 and a 12 month high of $137.77. The stock has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.51. The company has a current ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $697.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.32 million. Sun Communities had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 42.58%.Sun Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. Sun Communities has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.390 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.590-6.670 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.13%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SUI shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Sun Communities from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Sun Communities from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $142.00 price target on Sun Communities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Sun Communities from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sun Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $925,926,000. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,647,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,755,656,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041,802 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 1st quarter worth $112,395,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,611,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,294,000 after purchasing an additional 820,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,118,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $787,029,000 after purchasing an additional 568,514 shares during the period. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

