4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Price Target Raised to $32.00

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FDMT. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital decreased their price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Leerink Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.70.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Trading Down 6.3%

FDMT opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $12.34. The company has a market cap of $587.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.25 and a 200 day moving average of $6.21.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.01. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 174,314.17% and a negative return on equity of 47.27%. The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. Research analysts forecast that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at 4D Molecular Therapeutics

In related news, insider Scott Bizily sold 2,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $32,136.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,128. This trade represents a 42.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 9,128 shares of company stock valued at $92,100 in the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,561,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,647 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 33,131.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,250,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after buying an additional 1,246,419 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 1,103.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 400,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 367,317 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 15.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,633,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after buying an additional 213,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 54.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 455,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 161,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

