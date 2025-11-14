TeraWulf’s (WULF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

WULF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of TeraWulf from $7.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. JMP Securities set a $22.00 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Northland Securities set a $23.25 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of TeraWulf from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.42.

TeraWulf Trading Down 7.6%

Shares of NASDAQ WULF opened at $11.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.74. TeraWulf has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $17.05. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.37 and a beta of 3.57.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($1.09). The business had revenue of $50.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.27 million. TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 91.42% and a negative return on equity of 54.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TeraWulf will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TeraWulf

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of TeraWulf by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 132,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 74,000 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in TeraWulf by 17,747.4% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,569,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549,479 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in TeraWulf in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,770,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in TeraWulf in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in TeraWulf in the first quarter worth $3,702,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

