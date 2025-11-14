Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Free Report) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TBPH. B. Riley assumed coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a report on Friday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research lowered Theravance Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

Theravance Biopharma Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Theravance Biopharma

TBPH opened at $17.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.28. The firm has a market cap of $903.96 million, a PE ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 0.07. Theravance Biopharma has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $18.96.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBPH. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $264,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 11.9% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 182,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 19,363 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $419,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 121,993.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 174,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 174,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

