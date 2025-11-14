Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.52 and traded as high as $1.63. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory shares last traded at $1.61, with a volume of 53,352 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on RMCF

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Trading Down 1.2%

The stock has a market cap of $12.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average is $1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.82 million for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 63.75% and a negative net margin of 15.77%.

Insider Activity at Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

In related news, major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. acquired 61,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $98,055.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 1,923,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,058,199.64. This trade represents a 3.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Richart Geygan acquired 61,670 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $98,055.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,744,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,773,863.12. The trade was a 3.66% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 228,830 shares of company stock valued at $373,456. 42.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMCF. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 208.5% during the first quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 121,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 82,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 53.1% during the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172 shares during the last quarter. 50.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.