Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF) Stock Price Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Chesapeake Financial Shares Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.51 and traded as high as $24.19. Chesapeake Financial Shares shares last traded at $24.19, with a volume of 329 shares changing hands.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.51. The firm has a market cap of $113.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.27.

Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.39. Chesapeake Financial Shares had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $21.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Chesapeake Financial Shares Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Dividend Announcement

About Chesapeake Financial Shares

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 294.0%. Chesapeake Financial Shares’s dividend payout ratio is 48.57%.

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts interest and noninterest checking, savings, and money market accounts; and variable-rate and fixed-term money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

