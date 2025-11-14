LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.05 and traded as high as $4.53. LG Display shares last traded at $4.41, with a volume of 548,993 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of LG Display in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group raised LG Display from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.
LG Display Stock Performance
LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.07). LG Display had a negative return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 2.25%.The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LG Display
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in LG Display in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,862,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in LG Display by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,510 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 13,392 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of LG Display by 78.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 167,879 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 73,969 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of LG Display by 114.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,948,975 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,826 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of LG Display by 145.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 79,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 47,088 shares during the period.
LG Display Company Profile
LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.
