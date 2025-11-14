WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $55.52 and traded as high as $57.62. WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $57.12, with a volume of 88,813 shares traded.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Trading Down 0.6%

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.52. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 3.2% during the second quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 138,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 3.8% in the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 12,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 8.8% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of primarily small-cap stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

