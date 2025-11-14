Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 705 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Atalaya Mining from GBX 580 to GBX 830 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Atalaya Mining from GBX 620 to GBX 630 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Atalaya Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 721.67.

Shares of LON ATYM opened at GBX 662 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £931.82 million, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.64. Atalaya Mining has a 1-year low of GBX 275.29 and a 1-year high of GBX 713. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 628.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 517.71.

In related news, insider Jesus Fernandez Lopez sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 620, for a total transaction of £434,000. 31.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atalaya is a European copper producer that owns and operates the Proyecto Riotinto complex in southwest Spain. Atalaya’s shares trade on the London Stock Exchange’s Main Market under the symbol “ATYM”.

Atalaya’s operations include the Cerro Colorado open pit mine and a modern 15 Mtpa processing plant, which has the potential to become a central processing hub for ore sourced from its wholly owned regional projects around Riotinto, such as Proyecto Masa Valverde and Proyecto Riotinto East.

