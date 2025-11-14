Anglo American (LON:AAL) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,372.93 and traded as high as GBX 2,940.39. Anglo American shares last traded at GBX 2,907.55, with a volume of 2,205,531 shares.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,200 to GBX 2,300 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,760 price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,000 to GBX 3,100 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Anglo American from GBX 2,000 to GBX 1,900 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anglo American currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,532.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.84. The stock has a market cap of £30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,748.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,372.93.

In other Anglo American news, insider Stuart J. Chambers purchased 642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,731 per share, with a total value of £17,533.02. Also, insider Magali Anderson bought 255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,731 per share, with a total value of £6,964.05. Insiders bought a total of 1,175 shares of company stock worth $3,208,149 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Anglo American is a leading global mining company focused on the responsible production of copper, premium iron ore and crop nutrients – future-enabling products that are essential for decarbonising the global economy, improving living standards, and food security. Our portfolio of world-class operations and outstanding resource endowments offers value-accretive growth potential across all three businesses, positioning us to deliver into structurally attractive major demand growth trends.

Our integrated approach to sustainability and innovation drives our decision-making across the value chain, from how we discover new resources to how we mine, process, move and market our products to our customers – safely, efficiently and responsibly.

