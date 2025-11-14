International Biotechnology (LON:IBT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of International Biotechnology (LON:IBT – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 677.04 and traded as high as GBX 892. International Biotechnology shares last traded at GBX 872, with a volume of 59,318 shares trading hands.

International Biotechnology Trading Down 0.6%

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 785.55 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 677.04. The firm has a market cap of £280.58 million, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.21.

International Biotechnology (LON:IBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported GBX (11.42) earnings per share for the quarter. International Biotechnology had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 90.66%. Analysts forecast that International Biotechnology will post 0.9435943 earnings per share for the current year.

International Biotechnology Company Profile

The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth by investing in biotechnology and other life sciences companies.

The Company will seek to achieve its objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of companies which may be quoted or unquoted and whose shares are considered to have good growth prospects, with experienced management and strong potential upside through the development and/or commercialisation of a product, device or enabling technology.

