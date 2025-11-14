Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA) Stock Price Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $64.52 and traded as high as $64.89. Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust shares last traded at $64.64, with a volume of 11,175 shares.

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust Trading Down 0.2%

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Haven Private LLC boosted its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Haven Private LLC now owns 9,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 246.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 78,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, formerly The CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Australian Dollars and distributes Australian Dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

