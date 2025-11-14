Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.25 and traded as high as C$12.78. Capstone Copper shares last traded at C$12.15, with a volume of 3,740,061 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Capstone Copper in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$11.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$11.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Capstone Copper from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capstone Copper currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.70.

The company has a market cap of C$9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.16, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$11.56 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.25.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The mining company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$833.28 million for the quarter. Capstone Copper had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capstone Copper Corp. will post 0.8541833 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capstone Copper Corp is a company that mines, explores, and develops mineral properties in the Americas. Specifically, the group has operating mines in the US, Mexico, and Canada, and development projects in Chile and Canada. Capstone’s main focus is copper, but the company also produces zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, and gold.

