PetroTal (LON:PTAL) Receives Under review Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their under review rating on shares of PetroTal (LON:PTAL – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

PetroTal Trading Down 5.4%

LON PTAL opened at GBX 22.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £207.53 million, a P/E ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.90. PetroTal has a 12 month low of GBX 22.70 and a 12 month high of GBX 41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.12, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 33.73 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 34.94.

PetroTal Company Profile

PetroTal is a publicly traded, tri?quoted (TSX: TAL, AIM: PTAL and OTCQX: PTALF) oil and gas development and production Company domiciled in Calgary, Alberta, focused on the development of oil assets in Peru.

PetroTal’s flagship asset is its 100% working interest in Bretana oil field in Peru’s Block 95 where oil production was initiated in June 2018.

