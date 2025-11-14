PetroTal (LON:PTAL) Receives Under review Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their under review rating on shares of PetroTal (LON:PTAL – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.
PetroTal Trading Down 5.4%
LON PTAL opened at GBX 22.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £207.53 million, a P/E ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.90. PetroTal has a 12 month low of GBX 22.70 and a 12 month high of GBX 41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.12, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 33.73 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 34.94.
PetroTal Company Profile
PetroTal’s flagship asset is its 100% working interest in Bretana oil field in Peru’s Block 95 where oil production was initiated in June 2018.
