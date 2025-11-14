Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 304.89 and traded as high as GBX 401. Hochschild Mining shares last traded at GBX 384.60, with a volume of 5,277,829 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HOC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 350 to GBX 465 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 390 to GBX 370 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 380 to GBX 400 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 357.50.

Hochschild Mining Stock Down 3.6%

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.86, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 353.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 304.89. The stock has a market cap of £1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.08.

In other news, insider Mike Sylvestre acquired 1,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 331 per share, with a total value of £5,362.20. 43.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

We are a leading underground precious metals producer focusing on high grade silver and gold deposits, with over 50 years’ operating experience in the Americas.

We currently operate three underground mines, two located in southern Peru and one in southern Argentina. All of our underground operations are epithermal vein mines and the principal mining method used is cut and fill.

