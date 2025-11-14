4D Molecular Therapeutics (FDMT) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FDMT):

11/11/2025 – 4D Molecular Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $38.00 to $33.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/11/2025 – 4D Molecular Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $26.00 to $32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/11/2025 – 4D Molecular Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Chardan Capital from $25.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2025 – 4D Molecular Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

10/31/2025 – 4D Molecular Therapeutics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Leerink Partners. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

10/21/2025 – 4D Molecular Therapeutics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

10/8/2025 – 4D Molecular Therapeutics had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/27/2025 – 4D Molecular Therapeutics had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Insider Buying and Selling at 4D Molecular Therapeutics

In other news, insider Scott Bizily sold 2,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $32,136.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,128. This trade represents a 42.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 9,128 shares of company stock worth $92,100 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

