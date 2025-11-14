Affirm Holdings, Inc. $AFRM Holdings Decreased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Affirm were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in Affirm during the 2nd quarter worth $554,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the 2nd quarter valued at $705,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Affirm by 97.6% during the second quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 21,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 10,611 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 229,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,882,000 after purchasing an additional 126,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 236.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 60,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after buying an additional 42,686 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Michael Linford sold 184,200 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $14,752,578.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 109,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,797,085.60. This trade represents a 62.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert O’hare sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $6,231,002.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,761,596 shares of company stock worth $148,662,354 in the last three months. 11.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Affirm Trading Down 7.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $73.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.80, a quick ratio of 11.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 109.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 3.57. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.90 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.06.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $933.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.83 million. Affirm had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 6.74%.The business’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Affirm has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on AFRM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Affirm from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Affirm from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Affirm from $70.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Affirm from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Affirm currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.78.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

