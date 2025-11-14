Contrasting Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) & Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL)

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) and Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and Value Line”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores $17,059.43 billion 0.00 $203.02 million $0.31 13.60 Value Line $34.80 million 9.73 $20.69 million $2.26 15.93

Dividends

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has higher revenue and earnings than Value Line. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Value Line, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Value Line pays an annual dividend of $1.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores pays out 35.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Value Line pays out 57.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Value Line has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Value Line is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and Value Line’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores 4.49% 2.61% 0.26% Value Line 61.09% 21.35% 14.76%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of Value Line shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Value Line shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and Value Line, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores 0 1 1 0 2.50 Value Line 0 1 0 0 2.00

Risk and Volatility

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Value Line has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Value Line beats Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans. In addition, the company offers pension and severance fund management services; investment banking, including services relating to capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and project finance transactions; mobile and online banking services; and bancassurance, insurance, trust, bonded warehousing and brokerage transactions, real estate escrow services, merchandise and document storage and deposit, customs agency, cargo management, surety bond and merchandise distribution services, and payment and collection services. Further, it is involved in equity investments in various sectors, including infrastructure, energy and gas, agribusiness, and hospitality; and treasury operations. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Bogotá, Colombia. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A.

About Value Line

Value Line, Inc. produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks. It also provides niche newsletters comprising Value Line Select: Dividend Income & Growth, Value Line Select: ETFs, The Value Line Special Situations Service, The Value Line M&A Service, The Value Line Climate Change Investing Service, and The Value Line Information You Should Know Wealth Newsletter that offer information on a less comprehensive basis for securities that are of particular interest to subscribers; digital versions of its products through its Website, www.valueline.com; The Value Line Research Center online platform; and investment analysis software, such as The Value Line Investment Analyzer and The New Value Line ETFs Service. In addition, the company offers current and historical financial databases comprising fundamental DataFile, estimates and projections, and mutual funds; and copyright products, which include unit investment trusts, variable annuities, managed accounts, and ETFs. Further, it operates as publishing unit for the investment related periodical publications and copyrights; places advertising on behalf of the company's publications; and distributes print publications. It serves individual and professional investors, as well as institutions, including municipal and university libraries, and investment firms. The company was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Value Line, Inc. is a subsidiary of Arnold Bernhard & Co., Inc.

