Brokerages Set Teads Holding Co. (NASDAQ:TEAD) Price Target at $3.13

Shares of Teads Holding Co. (NASDAQ:TEAD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.1333.

TEAD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citizens Jmp reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Teads in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Teads from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Teads from $3.90 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Teads from $3.50 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Teads from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th.

Teads Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TEAD opened at $0.84 on Friday. Teads has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.51. The stock has a market cap of $80.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.28.

Teads (NASDAQ:TEAD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Teads had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $318.77 million during the quarter.

Teads Company Profile

Outbrain Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online content recommendation platform worldwide. It offers Outbrain Engage, a product suite for media partners that provides personalized feeds and data-driven recommendations, as well as a solution to maximize user engagement. The company’s Outbrain Engage solution also includes a web-based dashboard to manage and control various aspects of the platform, including content, formats, sources, frequency, and categories of ads delivered on their properties, as well as monetizes the content through customized data-driven advertising.

