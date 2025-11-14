Brokerages Set CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Price Target at $94.15

Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.1538.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CSGP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CoStar Group from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut CoStar Group from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th.

In other CoStar Group news, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $2,258,250.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 293,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,475,993.99. This represents a 7.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 401.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 635,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,655,000 after purchasing an additional 509,246 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in CoStar Group during the third quarter worth about $289,000. Enhancing Capital LLC increased its position in CoStar Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Enhancing Capital LLC now owns 7,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,537,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,816,000 after buying an additional 98,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $68.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,370.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.86. CoStar Group has a twelve month low of $63.82 and a twelve month high of $97.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $833.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CoStar Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.260-0.280 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

