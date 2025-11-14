Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Receives $26.00 Average PT from Analysts

Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.6667.

BSAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Banco Santander Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Banco Santander Chile from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Banco Santander Chile in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Banco Santander Chile from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Banco Santander Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th.

BSAC opened at $29.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.74. Banco Santander Chile has a one year low of $18.19 and a one year high of $30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.31.

Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). Banco Santander Chile had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 24.74%.The business had revenue of $581.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Banco Santander Chile will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Banco Santander Chile by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,113,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,507,000 after acquiring an additional 17,119 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Banco Santander Chile during the first quarter worth about $25,116,000. TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in Banco Santander Chile during the third quarter worth about $24,685,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander Chile by 200.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 832,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,065,000 after purchasing an additional 555,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander Chile by 45.3% in the first quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 826,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,850,000 after purchasing an additional 257,895 shares during the period. 6.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

