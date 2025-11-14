Midwest Trust Co Buys Shares of 530 Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

Midwest Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.0% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.8% during the second quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ULTA shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, August 29th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $585.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $550.38.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.43, for a total value of $264,215.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,837.09. The trade was a 18.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $533.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $531.02 and a 200 day moving average of $491.44. The company has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.05. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 52 week low of $309.01 and a 52 week high of $572.23.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 48.78% and a net margin of 10.31%.The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Featured Articles

