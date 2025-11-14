Midwest Trust Co Acquires Shares of 2,935 Unum Group $UNM

Midwest Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter worth about $646,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Unum Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,416,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Unum Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 290,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,654,000 after purchasing an additional 21,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Unum Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Unum Group
In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $312,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 51,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,070.88. The trade was a 7.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Unum Group Stock Performance
Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $76.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.37. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $66.81 and a 12 month high of $84.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.06). Unum Group had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Unum Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.
Unum Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.87%.
About Unum Group
Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.
