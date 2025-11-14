Midwest Trust Co Makes New $243,000 Investment in Vanguard Industrials ETF $VIS

Midwest Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VIS. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 17.1% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of VIS opened at $291.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $295.29 and its 200 day moving average is $284.11. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $213.26 and a 12-month high of $303.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.