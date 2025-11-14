2,959 Shares in Invesco Water Resources ETF $PHO Acquired by Midwest Trust Co

Midwest Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PHO. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5,081.8% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $442,000. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $275,000.
Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Performance
Shares of PHO opened at $72.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a one year low of $57.11 and a one year high of $74.93.
Invesco Water Resources ETF Cuts Dividend
About Invesco Water Resources ETF
PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.
