Profund Advisors LLC Sells 564 Shares of Lennar Corporation $LEN

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,694 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Disciplina Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 179.8% during the 1st quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar by 103.7% during the first quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $121.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.10. Lennar Corporation has a 1 year low of $98.42 and a 1 year high of $180.12. The company has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.33.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 18th. The construction company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.01 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 11.09%. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lennar Corporation will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LEN shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lennar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Lennar from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut Lennar from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lennar

Lennar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.